EC: Duplicate voter card numbers no indication of fake votes

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed concerns raised over identical EPIC numbers (Voter card) for electors in different states, clarifying that while some voters share the same EPIC number, their demographic details, Assembly Constituency, and polling booth information are distinct.

The commission explained that the duplication arises from certain states and Union Territories using an identical alphanumeric series — a remnant of the decentralised, manual process before transitioning to the ERONET platform. "Irrespective of the EPIC number, an elector can vote only at their designated polling station in the state or UT where they are enrolled," the ECI stated.

To alleviate any apprehensions regarding duplicate or fake voters, the ECI announced that it will ensure the allotment of a unique EPIC number to every registered elector. Any duplicate entries will be rectified through updates on the ERONET 2.0 platform, guaranteeing a streamlined and secure electoral roll.