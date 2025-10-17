EC Directs Strict Action Against Cash, Liquor, and Drugs During Bihar Polls

New Delhi: In order to check the movement of cash, drugs, liquor and other inducements during Bihar elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday held a meeting with heads of enforcement agencies and forces. The Commission directed the agencies to ensure a policy of ‘zero-tolerance’ for free and fair elections in Bihar.

During the meeting of the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), the ECI sensitised the law enforcement agencies about their role in ensuring pro-active and preventive action during the upcoming assembly polls and byelections, officials said.

“The meeting was held in order to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to combat the pernicious effects of cash and other inducements in elections,” officials added. Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 while votes will be conducted on November 14.

Heads of enforcement agencies including the CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, CEIB, FIUIND, RBI, IBA, NCB, RPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, BCAS, AAI, Postal Department took part in the meeting. Bihar Chief Secretary, DGP, State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Chief Electoral Officer also joined the meeting online.

The different agencies briefed the ECI regarding their preparation, steps taken and proposed to be taken for ensuring inducement free elections. The briefings were on a wide-range of topics pertaining to curbing the use of money and other inducements to vitiate elections were made. The Commission instructed that there should be co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action.

The Commission also emphasised on the intra agency co-ordination in each enforcement agency at National, State and District level various levels. The Commission also directed the concerned agencies to map the constituencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, inter-state borders and international borders. Bihar shares its international border with Nepal.