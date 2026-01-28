EC Asks WB Govt To Cancel Transfer Of 3 IAS Officers, Posted On SIR Job

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the West Bengal government to cancel the recent transfer order of three IAS officers for not taking its permission to shift them despite instructions amid the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list. It has also sought compliance by 5 pm on Wednesday.

The three bureaucrats were deputed by the EC as the electoral roll observers in various districts to supervise the SIR. While Asvini Kumar Yadav was responsible for North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, Randhir Kumar was assigned for North 24 Parganas and Kolkata North and Smita Pandey for Burdwan East, Burdwan West and Birbhum.

In a letter to state chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty on Tuesday, the EC stated that it noticed that Mr Yadav was transferred on December 1 last year while Mr Kumar was shifted on January 20 with Ms Pandey on January 21 and caught the government on wrong foot.

It pointed out, “However, the transfers of these officers have been ordered without prior concurrence of the Election commission, which is violative of the commission's instructions dated 27.10.2025 as mentioned above. In view of the above, I am directed to state that the transfer orders be cancelled forthwith. Further, you are requested to obtain prior concurrence of the commission before issuing such orders in future.”