EC Announces Bihar Assembly Polls Schedule

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar. The polling will be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14, 2025.

According to the schedule, the first phase will cover 121 Assembly constituencies, and the second phase will cover 122 constituencies.

For the first phase, the Gazette notification will be issued on October 10, with the last date for nominations being October 17, scrutiny on October 18, and the last date for withdrawal on October 20.

For the second phase, the Gazette notification will be issued on October 13, nominations close on October 20, scrutiny on October 21, and the last date for withdrawal is October 23.

The entire election process will be completed by November 16, 2025, the Commission said.























