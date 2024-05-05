EC Agrees for Payment of Crop Loss Compensation

Hyderabad: Heeding the request of the agriculture department, the Election Commission has allowed the state government to pay compensation for crop losses due to hail storms. The crop losses occurred between March 16 and 24 in over 15,814 acres.

A release from the department said that the payment of compensation, which was pegged at `15.81 crore, was halted as the model code of conduct kicked in on March 16 for the Lok Sabha elections. The amount will be deposited into the accounts of farmers by Monday or Tuesday and measures are being taken for payment.

The payment of compensation within one and half months after the crop loss has never happened before this, the release added.