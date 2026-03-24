EC: 29 Lakh Names Sorted Among 60 Lakh 'Adjudicated' Voters; 1st Supplementary List Yet To Be Out

Kolkata: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal Manoj Agarwal announced on Monday evening that around 29 lakh names from the tally of 60.06 lakh voters, who have been marked ‘under adjudication' for logical discrepancies in the special intensive revision (SIR) and have been put to a scrutiny of judicial officers, have been sorted.

Mr Agarwal however could not state how many names among them have been deleted in the first supplementary voters’ list which was not published by the EC till the reports last came in. “So far nearly 29 lakh names were sorted out. The total number of deletions among them is not known,” Mr Agarwal said while adding that the first supplementary voters' list would be published after 9 pm.

According to him, it takes at least six hours to prepare such a list which will bear the e-signatures of the 705 judicial officers who have been engaged in the scrutiny of the ‘adjudicated’ names. The first list was not however available either online or offline till night. The CEO also informed that he has come to know that the scrutiny process of the ‘adjudicated’ names has been completed in four districts– Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Kalimpong.

Asked about the law and order situation in the state, he said, “It is a state subject. The chief secretary, director general of police and superintendents of police have been asked to stay alert.” On February 28, the EC reduced the total number of voters in the poll-bound state to around 7.04 crores from around 7.66 crores after deleting nearly 63.66 lakh voters' names in the first two phases of the SIR in the four months while placing around another 60.06 lakh names ‘under adjudication' for logical discrepancies.