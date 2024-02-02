Easy Availability Of Marijuana Candy Worries School Fraternity, Parents

Hyderabad: Marijuana candy, disguised as raisin-based candy with a mango illustration on the cover, has widely permeated the city as a way to lure unsuspecting people from all walks of society into marijuana addiction, sources said. This has caused concern, especially among the educational fraternity and parents.

The police said that they are mostly sold at paan shops, where they blend in with the different ingredients used to make the betel chew, and that the mango illustration misleads consumers.

Even on Tuesday last, enforcement officers in Rangareddy district had seized 4 kg of ganja chocolates obtained from UP, Odisha and Jharkhand. The accused said he had been selling the chocolates for a year.

Recently in Kokapet, students of a private school were found to have consumed marijuana-laced chocolates sold to them by a grocery store in the vicinity, following which the police have ramped up efforts to trace such instances.

Psychologist Diana Monterio said that the use of marijuana at a young age may impair the development of the brain.

“Once they begin using it, they enjoy the high it provides, especially when infused with chocolate, making it easy for them to become addicted. The chocolate induces a high they've never experienced before, impacting the developing brain, especially in children below 20 years of age. Parents often struggle to understand what’s happening and find it challenging to set boundaries due to the secretive nature of this age, leading to complaints about their children not listening,” Diana said.

Purna Shanty, of a parents’ association, expressed worry about the situation. “Such issues were previously associated with industries and distant areas, but now they have reached schools and colleges, impacting children psychologically. While the police claim to address such activities, it is crucial for parents to understand the importance of protecting young lives,” Shanty said.

“It's essential for us to take proactive measures, engaging with educational institutions and initiating conversations with our kids about the risks associated with these substances,” Shanty said.