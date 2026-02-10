Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony Honors Gallantry of Army Jawans

Kolkata: A total of 37 gallantry and distinguished service awards were on Tuesday presented to members of the rank and file of the Indian Army's Eastern Command at its annual investiture ceremony at Umroi military station in Meghalaya, a Defence official said.

The ceremony, celebrating exemplary courage, devotion to duty and distinguished service, was presided over by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, the official said in a statement.