East Godavari: Mother Throws Day Old Baby into Bushes

Kakinada: A newborn baby girl was rescued from bushes near Vemagiri village in East Godavari district on Monday. Details surrounding the incident are unclear, but villagers reportedly heard cries and located the infant.

The baby, believed to be just one day old, was taken to the Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram where she is receiving care. Her condition and that of her mother are reported to be stable.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the baby being abandoned.