Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude Strikes Kargil, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Kargil in Ladakh on early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/7SuSEYEIcy





The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has categorized the country into four seismic zones: V, IV, III, and II. Zone V stands out as the region with the highest earthquake risk, while Zone II holds the distinction of having the lowest risk.

Leh and Ladakh both fall in the Seismic Zone IV, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.



The earthquake-prone areas in India are identified based on seismicity, past earthquakes, and the tectonic setup of the region.