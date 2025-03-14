 Top
Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude Strikes Kargil, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

14 March 2025 9:56 AM IST

Leh and Ladakh both fall in the Seismic Zone IV, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes

Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude Strikes Kargil. (Representational Image)
An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Kargil in Ladakh on early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir.
“EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.


The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has categorized the country into four seismic zones: V, IV, III, and II. Zone V stands out as the region with the highest earthquake risk, while Zone II holds the distinction of having the lowest risk.
Leh and Ladakh both fall in the Seismic Zone IV, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.
The earthquake-prone areas in India are identified based on seismicity, past earthquakes, and the tectonic setup of the region.
