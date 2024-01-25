Top
Home » Nation

EAMCET Renamed To EAPCET, Dates Announced

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 Jan 2024 4:18 PM GMT
EAMCET Renamed To EAPCET, Dates Announced
x
TS EAMCET


Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been renamed to TS EAPCET (Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test.

EAPCET will be conducted between May 9 and May 11, while the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 12 and May 13 respectively, N Srinivasa Rao said in a statement.

Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) will be held from June 6 to 8, TS ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) will be held on June 4 while TS ECET (Engg.) exam will be held on May 6.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TS EAMCET TSCHE PGLCET TS EAMCET exam date 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X