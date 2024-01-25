EAMCET Renamed To EAPCET, Dates Announced
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been renamed to TS EAPCET (Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test.
EAPCET will be conducted between May 9 and May 11, while the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 12 and May 13 respectively, N Srinivasa Rao said in a statement.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story