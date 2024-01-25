EAMCET Renamed To EAPCET, Dates Announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been renamed to TS EAPCET (Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test.

EAPCET will be conducted between May 9 and May 11, while the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 12 and May 13 respectively, N Srinivasa Rao said in a statement.

Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) will be held from June 6 to 8, TS ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) will be held on June 4 while TS ECET (Engg.) exam will be held on May 6.