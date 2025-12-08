EAM Jaishankar Speaks About Cultural Rebalancing at UNESCO Intangible Heritage Meet

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday talked about the need for cultural rebalancing by safeguarding and reviving intangible heritage at home, while simultaneously promoting awareness and respect internationally.

In his address at the opening ceremony of a key UNESCO meeting on Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), Jaishankar told delegates from various countries that in the "shared quest" for peace and prosperity, it is essential to nurture inheritance, build on it and pass it on to the future generations.

“…As decolonization took place and the world began returning to its natural diversity, political and economic rebalancing started to unfold. Voices across geographies that were suppressed found expression again. But that process will remain incomplete until there is also cultural rebalancing. This means the safeguarding and even revival of intangible heritage at home, while simultaneously promoting awareness and respect internationally. The Global South understandably deserves special attention in this context,” said the EAM.

He added that traditions, languages, music, craftsmanship and other forms of intangible heritage are in many ways the most "democratic expression of culture", owned by all and guarded by many.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) will take place at the Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from December 8 to 13. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel. In his address, Jaishankar emphasised that the role of UNESCO in protecting heritage is "particularly important" and recognised.

The session will examine nominations submitted by state parties for inscription on the UNESCO ICH lists, review the status of the existing elements, and provide international assistance for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. From thematic galleries to performing arts, India has showcased its rich cultural heritage at the Red Fort complex for the mega event.