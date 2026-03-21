EAM Jaishankar Holds Phone Talk with Iranian Counterpart Amid West Asia Tensions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday evening amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The two leaders exchanged Navroz and Eid greetings before turning to the regional crisis.

According to officials, the discussion focused on the Israel–Iran conflict that began on February 28, 2026, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian military bases, airports, and civilian sites. Both sides reviewed the widening impact of the confrontation, including fresh strikes in Lebanon and disruptions to Gulf shipping routes.

This marks one of several recent exchanges between Jaishankar and Araghchi since the conflict erupted, underscoring India’s close monitoring of developments. The engagement reflects New Delhi’s efforts to balance ties with Iran through BRICS while safeguarding maritime security.

The call follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure and emphasized the importance of keeping global shipping lanes open and secure.