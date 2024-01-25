Dyson's Global Air Quality Project: India Tops PM2.5 Levels

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking revelation, Dyson has disclosed the outcomes of its inaugural Global Connected Air Quality Data project, uncovering critical insights into air pollution worldwide. The findings, extracted from the release, are both eye-opening and concerning.

India has secured the unenviable position of recording the highest average annual PM2.5 levels globally, according to the comprehensive analysis conducted by Dyson. The report further highlights that two-thirds of countries experienced elevated annual average indoor PM2.5 levels compared to outdoor levels in 2022.

In a worrying trend, India consistently surpasses the WHO daily PM2.5 air quality guideline every month throughout the year. This revelation underscores the urgent need for measures to address and mitigate air pollution in the country.

The Dyson project meticulously analysed indoor air quality data collected by over 2.5 million Dyson Purifiers from 2022 to 2023. The results expose the severity of the air quality crisis on a global scale, emphasising the critical role indoor environments play in the overall air quality landscape.

For Hyderabad, the current PM2.5 concentration is a staggering 2.9 times above the WHO's recommended limit as per the 24-hour air quality guidelines. This alarming statistic emphasizes the urgent need for concerted efforts to tackle air pollution in the city.

The report also sheds light on seasonal variations, revealing that pollution peaks during the winter season. In Delhi, indoor air quality deteriorates by 48%, further emphasising the need for targeted interventions to combat winter-related pollution spikes.

Notably, air quality in Hyderabad begins deteriorating in late October, with winters emerging as the worst-hit season in terms of air pollution. The findings underscore the imperative for global and local initiatives to address the complex and pressing issue of air quality and pollution control.