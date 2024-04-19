Dynasties: Children of Senior Politicians Testing Luck in AP Elections

Vijayawada: More than 30 political heirs are testing their fortunes in the 2024 polls under the banner of various parties in Andhra Pradesh. Leading the pack are Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nara Lokesh and Daggubati Purandeswari.

They span parties like the YSRC, Telugu Desam, Congress, Jana Sena and BJP.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continuing the legacy of his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and his mother Y.S. Vijayalakshmi who won the Pulivendula MLA seat, is contesting from Pulivendula for the third time.

TD chief Chandrababu's son Nara Lokesh entered the ring once again in Mangalagiri of Guntur district. Lokesh lost to YSRC candidate Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in the last election.

Political heiress Murugudu Lavanya, daughter of former MLA Kandru Kamala and daughter-in-law of former MLA Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, is contesting the polls on behalf of YSRC against Lokesh.



Sirisha, daughter of former MLA Gauthu Shyamsundara Shivaji, is contesting under the TD banner from Palasa in Srikakulam district. In Rajam, former TD MLA Tale Bhadraiah's son Dr Rajesh is making his political debut on behalf of YSRC.



Former Union Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathiraju's daughter Aditi is contesting on behalf of TD in Vizianagaram, which was earlier won by Ashok twice and one time by Vijayarama Gajapathi.



JC Asmit Reddy, son of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, is contesting on behalf of TD in Tadipatri of Anantapur district, a seat that was won by Prabhakar Reddy one time and JC Diwakar Reddy six times.



Tenali has two political successors in the ring. Former chief minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao's son Nadendla Manohar is contesting on behalf of the Jana Sena. Annabatuni Sivakumar, son of former minister Annabatuni Satyanarayana, is contesting for the YSRC.

Manohar won the Tenali seat twice and his father Bhaskar Rao one time. Similarly, Siva Kumar won the seat in the 2019 elections and his father Satyanarayana won this seat two times.

Two-times Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa has pressed his daughter Noori Fathima into the poll fray. Putta Pratap Reddy, son of former MLA Putta Narasimha Reddy is contesting the elections from Kamalapuram, Kadapa district. Ravindranath Reddy, uncle of chief minister Jagan Reddy, is contesting here on behalf of YSRC.

In Pedana of Krishna district, former minister Kagita Venkata Rao's son Krishnaprasad is contesting as TD nominee. Uppala Ramu, son of YSRC's late senior leader Uppala Ram Prasad, is in the fray on behalf of YSRC.



In Machilipatnam, MLA Perni Nani's son Perni Kittu is contesting on behalf of the YSRC, while ex-minister Nadakuditi Narasimha Rao's son-in-law and ex-minister Kollu Ravindra is contesting from TD.

Varla Kumar Raja, son of TD senior leader Varla Ramaiah, is contesting the Pamarru MLA seat.

Yanamala Ramakrishnadu's daughter Yanamala Divya is contesting in Tuni on a TD ticket in the Eluru parliamentary constituency. Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao’s son Sunil is contesting the polls from the YSRC and TD leader Putta Sudhakar Yadav's son Putta Mahesh is in Eluru LS fray. Sudhakar Yadav is contesting from Maidukuru.

In Kurnool, former MP TG Venkatesh's son TG Bharat is the TD nominee. Former deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy's son KE Shyambabu is contesting from TD in Pattikonda.

Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy's son Mekapati Vikram Reddy is contesting from YSRC in Atmakur. Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, son of former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, is in the fray in Srikalahasti.



Mohit Reddy, son of current YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, is in the field in Chandragiri. In Tirupati, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of current MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, is fighting the polls.