Dynastic politics dominates Maharashtra Assembly elections

Mumbai:In a clear sign that dynastic policy is dominating Maharashtra in a big way, all the major parties have abundantly allocated tickets to the kins of politicians in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

Sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, cousins and members of extended family - have been clearly given preference by the parties over the ordinary party members while allotting tickets for the polls. They include the ruling Maha Yuti comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). In several cases, more than one member of the family has been given a ticket, by the same party or the other party.

The most prominent case of dynastic politics will be the Baramati constituency due to the battle within the Pawar family. The rule of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, the seven-time MLA and state’s Deputy Chief Minister, has been challenged by his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the son of Ajit’s brother Shriniwas Pawar, who has been fielded by Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

In addition to this, all eyes will be on the battles of Worli and Mahim constituencies in Mumbai, from where Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya and MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit will be contesting respectively.

In an interesting case, Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep Naik are contesting from different parties in different constituencies. While Ganesh Naik is contesting as a BJP nominee from the Airoli seat, Sandeep has been given a ticket by the NCP (SP) from the Belapur constituency.

Former union minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane has been fielded by the BJP from the Kankavli seat in the Sindhudurg district in the coastal Konkan region. Nitesh’s brother Nilesh Rane has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and is contesting from the Malvan seat.

Similarly the Shinde Sena has also fielded state industries minister Uday Samant and his brother Kiran from the Ratnagiri and Rajapur seats respectively.

In Mumbai, the BJP has renominated party's Mumbai President Ashish Shelar from Vandre West constituency while his brother Vinod Shelar has been fielded from the Malad West seat.

Shreejaya Chavan, the daughter of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP, has been nominated by the saffron party from the Bhokar in Nanded district.

In Kalyan East, where MLA Ganpat Gaikwad was involved in a firing incident in police station and is currently in jail has been replaced by his wife Sulabha Gaikwad.