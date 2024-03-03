Duty Ahead of Wedding Reception for AP Volunteer

Visakhapatnam: Roja Rani, a tribal volunteer in ASR district, dressed in her wedding finery ahead of her marriage reception, demonstrated her loyalty to her service by handing over monthly pension to a beneficiary in Patigaruvu village of Humkumpeta mandal on Friday.

To commend the volunteer, YSRC Araku in-charge Rega Matsyalingam, a teacher, visited her on Saturday and felicitated her. He encouraged Roja Rani to continue her service to the community.

Responding to the felicitation, Roja Rani expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her an opportunity to serve as a government volunteer. She conveyed her deep satisfaction in working as a volunteer. She expressed her willingness to serve in the same capacity once again under Jagananna's leadership. She extended her thanks to villagers for recognising and appreciating her effort.

Roja Rani got married on February 29 and her wedding reception was slated for Friday at noon. After wearing her bridal dress, she took off for Patigaruvu village along with her groom Kondanna and delivered the pension to beneficiary Ramulamma.

A video of her selfless service went viral in the region, drawing attention of political leaders and the public.

“I might have received hundreds of calls since noon yesterday. But I could not answer all of them, as I was busy with the reception,” Roja Rani told this correspondent on Saturday.

She is a qualified DIET and joined as a volunteer in 2019. Her husband is yet to get a job.

“No matter what other political leaders talk about volunteers, I think this system is most helpful for the people living in remote villages. I shall always remain loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching such a good scheme,” Roja Rani underlined.

“She has silenced critiques of the volunteer system, particularly JS chief Pawan Kalyan and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” Matsyalingam remarked.

“We are short of words in appreciating Roja Rani. She has become a role model for all volunteers in the state,” said Hukumpeta YSRC worker Dunna Nookaraju.