Dusarlpaudi Ramana Raju observes relay fast with National Flag

Kakinada: Kakinada Poura Samkshema Sangham convener Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju observed relay fast on Friday by holding National Flag on the Republic Day at “Dharna Chowk’’ , demanding the district collector and district superintendent of police should change the “Dharna Chowk’’ to nearby the collector’s office.



He said that he would continue his relay fast, till the district administration responds to his agitation. He said that agitations are democratic right to the people who are losing their rights. But the officials allocated Dharna Chowk to stage agitations. But, it is not a safe place for agitations as there were snakes and other vicious insects residing in the place.



He said that the Thota Gopalakrishna Park, Mahaveer Jain statue place and others are in a dire situation and these places should be developed to make use of the people. He also demanded the district administration should renovate the first Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue at Jawahar Street.



