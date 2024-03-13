Dudekula Community Thanks AP CM

The government order makes usage of abusive and prohibited words punishable under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Leaders of the Dudekula community, also referred to as Noorbasha, extended their support to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard. They also washed the statue of YSR in Vijayawada with milk on Wednesday and garlanded it in appreciation of the GO that provides legal protection to Dudekula community from abuses.



Speaking on the occasion, YSR Congress minority wing representative Sk. Dastagiri said the Jagan government has prohibited the use of derogatory and abusive words against any person belonging to the Dudekula caste, as they hurt the sentiments of the community.



Dastagiri said the Dudekula community is conducting the “Jagan Saab Ke Saath – Noorbasha Ka Haath” programme, wholeheartedly thanking Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Those present on the occasion included Muslim Dudekula Political JAC president Gonigunta Mahbub Basha, vice president Noorbasha John Saida, Durbesula Hussain and Alisha.



