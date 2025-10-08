Dual Certification for Steel Imports Suspended Till December-End

Amid mounting supply disruptions, the Steel Ministry has temporarily suspended the requirement of dual certification for the import of both finished steel goods and raw materials till December 31, 2025.

The exemption covers key stainless-steel-related Indian Standards — IS 6911, IS 5522, and IS 15997 — offering much-needed relief to MSMEs struggling with acute input shortages.

The ministry’s earlier on June 13 order had mandated Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification not only for finished products but also for the raw materials used, effectively resulting in double certification. The abrupt rule, announced with just a day’s notice, left shipments stranded at ports and several factories idle.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), obtaining BIS certification typically takes 6 to 18 months, involving high costs, audits, and performance guarantees. The process was seen as unviable for smaller overseas mills, reducing the supplier base and worsening input shortages. India already consumes 1.5 million tonnes more stainless steel than it produces, forcing even major firms to import over 30% of their requirements.

The policy faced legal challenges, and on July 17, the Madras High Court issued an interim stay citing lack of stakeholder consultation. However, the Supreme Court lifted the stay on July 30, directing an expedited final ruling.

Industry bodies have now urged the government to scrap the dual certification rule permanently, warning that its reinstatement could distort competition and undermine India’s global manufacturing ambitions.