DTC Bus Service Halted in Nepal Amid Unrest

New Delhi: The bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) that runs between Delhi and Kathmandu has been stuck in Nepal due to the ongoing turmoil in the neighbouring country, officials said.

"The bus is stuck in Nepal. The Delhi government is coordinating with the embassies of Nepal and India in the matter," an official said on Thursday.

The student-led 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the K P Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the people.

Prime Minister Oli resigned in the face of the protests, even as the ban on social media was lifted late on Monday night.

Another official confirmed that the bus service was suspended on Wednesday in the wake of these events.

This service, known as the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, symbolises the strong ties between India and Nepal and remains a popular choice for travellers.

The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of Rs 2,800. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

DTC deploys Volvo buses for the route, while Manjushree Yatayat uses Marco Polo buses.

According to the DTC website, the journey includes designated halts at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and Sonauli (the India-Nepal border) for customs checks. Passengers are not allowed to disembark or board at other locations along the route.

Indian and Nepalese citizens are required to carry valid government-issued photo identification, such as a passport or voter ID card, while nationals of other countries need to present a valid passport and visa.

The service was launched on November 25, 2014, from the Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal in Delhi, featuring air-conditioned buses with a 2x2 seating arrangement.

Operations were halted on March 23, 2020, due to the first wave of the pandemic, but resumed in December 2021.

Currently, only diesel-powered buses operate on this route as no CNG or electric buses are available yet.