DSC Notification Issued, Website Launched with Helpline Numbers

Vijayawada: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has announced the release of notification for recruitment to 6,100 vacant teacher posts under the mega DSC initiative of the YSRC government.

The minister said 2,280 posts of SGTs, 2,299 school assistants, 1,264 TGTs, 215 PGTs, and 42 Principals will be filled. The last date for payment of fees for the test is February 21 and for acceptance of applications is February 22.

Satyanarayana made the announcement at a media conference at the state secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday.

The minister also announced the release of GOs 11 and 12, carrying comprehensive details of the management of DSC. He also launched the website http:// cse.gov.in/ related to DSC 2024.

Satyanarayana said, "All the vacancies in the educational institutions under the seven managements in AP - including zilla parishad, mandal parishad, municipal, AP model schools, AP residential educational institute society, AP tribal welfare residential institute society (Gurukul) and AP tribal welfare residential institute society (Ashram) and the backward class societies - will be filled."

The education minister explained that a total of 122 examination centres will be established for the DSC examination. The exam will be conducted in computer-based online mode from March 15 to March 30, with exceptions for festivals and public holidays.

A dedicated help desk is operational at the office of the commissioner, school education department, to address complaints regarding DSC 2024, with Helpline numbers 9505619127 and 9705655349 available for assistance.

State commissioner of school education, S. Suresh Kumar, said the candidates can pay the fee online from February 12 to February 21 and apply online until February 22. Hall tickets can be downloaded online starting from March 5. The total number of examination centres will be determined based on applications received for DSC 2024 examinations from March 15 to 30.

Adequate facilities are in place to accommodate an average of 35,000 to 40,000 candidates per day. Candidates are encouraged to utilise the special help desk at the office of the commissioner of school education from 10 am to 5 pm to address any doubts or complaints related to the examination.

Principal secretary to state education department, Praveen Prakash, said, "GO-11 will contain complete details like the appointment of teachers, while GO-12 will include details of various qualifications."

Commissioner of Intermediate Board, Sourabh Gaur, commissioner of school infrastructure K. Bhaskar and other officials were present.