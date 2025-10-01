Drunk Man Heckles Delivery Agent, Snatches Food Order in Delhi’s Narela

New Delhi: A drunk man heckled a delivery agent and snatched a food order from him in Outer North Delhi's Narela, police said on Wednesday. According to the complaint, on September 29, two men ordered food online, and when the delivery agent came, they hurled abuses at him, snatched the order, and refused to pay, police said.

A police team responded to a call made by Arjun, the delivery agent, by visiting the spot, and found a visibly drunk man, who was later identified as Rishi Kumar, a teacher by profession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The officer said Kumar resisted the police's order to comply and was forced to undergo a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. At the hospital, he said his name was 'Ram Kumar' to conceal his identity, he said.

Arjun could not file a formal complaint at the time since he had to rush, the DCP said. Though at the time, Rishi Kumar was counselled and sent home, the matter is still being investigated, he added.