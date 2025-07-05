‘Drunk’ Headmaster Dances With Girl Students In Classroom In Chhattisgarh, Suspended

RAIPUR: A ‘drunk’ headmaster of a government-run school in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district displayed his dancing skill by shaking a leg with the girl students in the classroom.

Laxmi Narayan Singh, headmaster of Pasupati Pur primary school under Wadrafnagar area, has been placed under suspension after the video of the incident went viral.

The video was recorded by one of the staff members of the school.

Balrampur district education officer (DEO) D N Mishra asked the local block education officer Manish Kumar to probe the matter when the video came to his notice, sources in DEO’s office said.

Based on the BEO’s report, the headmaster was suspended and attached to the DEO office.

The students have also lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned alleging that the headmaster used to come to the school drunk often and ill-treat the students under the influence of alcohol.

Similar incidents were also witnessed in some schools in rural Chhattisgarh, inviting prompt actions by the local authorities.