Drunk father-son duo push man off Hotel terrace in UP

Bareilly: A 27-year-old youth was seriously injured after he was allegedly pushed off the first floor of a five-star hotel here by a businessman and his son in an inebriated condition, police said on Monday.The injured man is undergoing treatment in a hospital, while the police have registered a case against the father-son duo and efforts are on to nab them, they added.



The victim, Sarthak Agarwal, had gone to attend an engagement ceremony at a hotel in the city's Izzatnagar area on Saturday evening, the police said citing Sanjay Agarwal, a businessman dealing in chemical supply.

Textile businessman Riddim Arora and his father Satish Arora, residents of Janakpuri, were present at the same function, they said.

Late in the night, the father-son duo in an inebriated condition allegedly abused Agarwal and even beat him up when he objected, the police said.

Later they pushed him off a terrace on the first floor of the hotel, leaving the man seriously injured. They also tried to throw his friend Nandikar when he tried to save Agrawal, they added.

According to the victim's father, Riddim had kicked and punched his son even after he fell unconscious and tried to shoot him dead.

His friends admitted the injured Sarthak to SRMS Medical College.

Izzatnagzar SHO Jaishankar Singh said based on Sanjay's complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused duo on Sunday under Indian Penal Code sections of attempt to murder, assault and intimidation.

On Monday morning, a raid was conducted to arrest the accused persons but they were not found at their home.

The mobile phones of the Riddim and his father have been put on surveillance. Raids will also be conducted at the places of their acquaintances and relatives. Two teams are working to nab the accused, he said.

The entire episode was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel premises. In the video clip, the accused are seen beating Sarthak who can be seen apologising. Despite this, the accused dragged him and threw him down, the SHO added.