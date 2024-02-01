Drunk Car Owner Drags Scooter For 1km After Hitting Two Others In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, a car — believed to be driven by a “drunk” man— was seen dragging a scooter for at least a kilometre late on Wednesday evening in Bhubaneswar.

The incident was reported on Patia-Nandankanan road in the city.

As per reports, the car first hit another car on the road coming from the opposite direction and then ran over a woman, causing serious fracture injury to her. When the locals tried to stop the driver, he drove off and dragged a stationary scooter with him.

The car dragged the scooter at a high speed leaving a trail of sparks caused due to friction of the scooter with the concrete road.

Thankfully, the scooter owner was not on the road, thus saving him from a possible fatal injury. However, the woman, who was initially hit by the accused driver, suffered a serious fracture injury on her leg and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The owner of the car was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He lives in an apartment near Patia Square in Bhubaneswar.

Following the accident, the police seized both the cars.

The drunk car owner was detained at the police station for questioning.