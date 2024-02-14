Hyderabad: A drunken auto trolley driver, G. Rohit, 25, grabbed police constable Nagaraju by the throat and abused him in Veeranagar of Amberpet, late on Monday night.

The row broke out when the police stopped Rohit from entering a one-way street towards Malakpet from the wrong end. He was stopped from assaulting Nagaraju by another traffic constable B. Chandra Mohan and locals but escaped from the spot, Amberpet traffic inspector N. Lenin Babu said.

Based on a complaint by Nagaraju, Amberpet police booked a case of assaulting an on-duty government officer against Rohit and is trying to track him.