Drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati: Drugs worth over Rs 3.5 crore were seized and a person apprehended by police in Assam's Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle and found 532.46 gm of heroin during the search, following which the driver of the vehicle was apprehended on Friday night.

