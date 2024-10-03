Drug haul kingpin is RTI cell head of Delhi Youth Congress: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP alleged on Thursday that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of Rs 5,600 crore here is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress. BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party.



He questioned if the drug money was being used by the Congress in its campaign and whether the party's relationship with the alleged kingpin Tushar Goyal extended to business as well. Was there an arrangement between drug dealers and the Congress that they will be given a free run in Haryana, if the party comes to power, he asked.

Trivedi claimed that Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda but also had the mobile number of Hooda. The Hooda family should explain, he said.

He read from Goyal's appointment letter as the head of the Delhi Youth Congress's RTI cell, claiming that it made a mention of the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.