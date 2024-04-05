Drug Addict Son Sets Father on Fire

Hyderabad: Irked by his father’s attempts to stop him from consuming drugs, a son on Thursday killed his father by setting him on fire at Turkayamjal, Abdullapurmet.

After an argument with his father Tirupati Ravinder (54), the accused, identified as Tirupati Anurag (28), who was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, doused the former with petrol and ignited it at their residence in Turkayamjal, according to the Adibatla police.

Ravinder desperately cried out for help as flames engulfed him, but Anurag callously barricaded the door, leaving his father to suffer alone inside. Despite Ravinder's efforts to escape, the police said Ravinder succumbed to severe burns, collapsing just over 100 metres from their home.

Local residents rushed to help Ravinder, by taking him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the tragic event, Anurag fled the scene. Investigations revealed that he lost his job due to drug addiction six months ago.

According to S Raghavender Reddy, Adibatla police inspector, Anurag also allegedly had a history of abusing substances and subjecting his father to verbal and physical mistreatment.

The Adibatla police registered a case against Anurag and are making efforts to arrest Anurag. The victim's body has been transferred to the OGH hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.