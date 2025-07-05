Drone Surveillance Deployed For Traffic And Crowd Management During Bahuda Yatra In Puri

Bhubaneswar: To ensure seamless traffic flow and effective crowd management during the Bahuda Yatra in Puri, Odisha Police administration introduced an independent drone surveillance system this year.

Officials confirmed that the system is being operated from a central traffic control room, where dedicated police personnel are stationed to monitor live drone and CCTV visuals and coordinate with field officers in real time.

The surveillance network comprises multiple drones and strategically installed CCTV cameras stretching from Bhubaneswar’s Uttara Square to the entry point of Puri, along with several key locations within the temple town itself. Officers in the control room are tasked with closely observing these visuals and promptly relaying updates to officials on the ground to enable swift crowd control and regulate vehicle movement.

A senior official said the drones, capable of covering an aerial stretch from the Puri entrance to Malatipatpur — a distance of approximately 7 to 8 kilometres — will prove especially useful during the deities’ return procession. Based on the live footage, alerts about potential traffic bottlenecks or disruptions will be immediately shared for necessary action.

Sources added that these arrangements are integrated with over 20 designated parking areas set up for the event. Beyond traffic management, the drone surveillance system is also geared to support emergency response operations. Officials confirmed that any ambulance requests received over VHF radio will be promptly addressed, with clear passage ensured through congested stretches.

According to officials, all departments concerned are working in close coordination to manage the massive turnout of devotees and maintain public safety during the yatra. The drone surveillance system, he noted, is expected to significantly enhance situational awareness and the overall efficiency of the management efforts throughout the festival.