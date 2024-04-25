Drone crash-lands on premises of BJP MP’s residence in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A purported camera-drone crash-landed on the premises of the rented residence of Bargarh Lok Sabha member Suresh Pujari at Ambajhara near Gandhi Chhak in Odisha’s Belpahar on Thursday, raising doubts about its mission. Pujari, who is contesting from Belpahar assembly constituency, expressed apprehensions about the drone and the purpose of its use in the area.

Pujari is currently contesting elections from the Brajrajnagar Assembly seat. He has taken a rented house for his office and residence near NH-49 in Belpahar Town.



Pujari said, "The caretaker of the house told me that a drone was flying at noon and crashed on the premises after hitting an LT tower. We went to the spot where the drone was lying and its engine was functioning. Its camera was on.”



“Police have started an investigation. We are concerned about who was operating the drone and for what purpose. Why did it trespassed into the compound of the house?” he added.



Jharsuguda superintendent of police (SP) Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said, "Belphar police seized the drone and preliminary investigation revealed that the drone was being used by the Forest Department for the survey of its plantation. A proper investigation into the matter is going on.”

