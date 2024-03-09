Driving School: Buggana Opens IDTR Centre in Dhone

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath inaugurated the state-of-the-art International Driving Training and Research Center (IDTR) in Dhone on Saturday.

“Dhone would gain recognition through the inauguration of the exclusive IDTR project in AP,” he said.The international driving training centre, situated on a 20-acre land in Kothakota village with a spend of `20 crore, would provide such training with modern technology, facilitating job opportunities for young men and women.“The extensive driving tracks and roads have already been completed. Construction of the spacious building is in its final stages.“Thousands of youngsters from across the state would receive technical training soon. Every year, thousands of young people would complete the training, obtain certificates and secure a minimum monthly salary of `30,000,” he said.The finance minister inaugurated a new branch of the Kurnool district cooperative central bank at Yeddupenta village, focusing on the welfare of farmers and women. He highlighted Dhone's development, citing the construction of the Gundala Kshetra, the BC Residential School, a 100-bed hospital and roads in every village.The minister clarified that, through the Gorukallu reservoir, water from the Krishna river would be supplied to every house within a 100km-radius by constructing new tanks.Buggana criticised Chandrababu Naidu for failing to fulfill the promises made during the 2014 elections and cautioned women about his re-promises, characterising them as a ploy to deceive the people.The minister also inaugurated a road in Anumpalle village, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore. Earlier, he opened a Rs 2 crore road in Dharmavaram village in Dhone by unveiling a pylon. He extended an invitation to 30 families in Dharmavaram village to join the YSRC.