Jaipur: Moving Car engulfed in Flames Triggers Panic on Road

13 Oct 2024 8:21 AM GMT
A driverless car caught in flames on an elevated road in Jaipur triggering panic among people (Photo: X)

Jaipur: Panic triggered after a driverless car caught in flames and turned into a fireball on the busy Sodala Sabzi mandi in Jaipur. However, no one was injured.

Though the incident occurred on Friday evening, it came to light on Sunday after the video of the car that caught in flames went viral on various social media platforms. The car’s video captured by passers-by near the elevated road shared it on their social media platform.

After the car caught in flames, it moved without a driver on the elevated road near the mandi and came to a halt at a median after hitting a parked bike. Police said the fire broke out in the car driven by Jitendra due to a short-circuit.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
