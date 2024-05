Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested four persons for smuggling 5.9 kg gold, worth Rs.4.31 crore, in a sports car at Pantangi toll plaza of Choutuppal. The gold was concealed in a secret cavity inside the vehicle. The gold along with the vehicle were seized. The car coming from Kolkata was being tracked on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway.