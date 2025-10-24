DRI Busts Rs 109 crore Drug Network in Delhi-NCR, 26 Arrested

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a narcotics manufacturing and distribution network operating across the Delhi-NCR region and seized contraband worth about Rs 109 crore and arrested 26 foreign nationals.In a well-coordinated operation between October 21-23, DRI officers seized 16.27 kg of amphetamine, 7.9 kg of cocaine, 1.8 kg of heroin, 2.13 kg of ganja and 115.42 kg precursor chemicals.

The estimated illicit market value of these narcotics is worth Rs 108.81 crore, an official statement said on Friday. In all, 26 foreign nationals have been arrested during the operation. This complex operation, executed across multiple jurisdictions and under challenging field conditions, exemplifies DRI's commitment to intelligence-led enforcement, inter-agency coordination, and the unwavering resolve to combat the threat of narcotics smuggling and synthetic drug manufacture, the statement added.