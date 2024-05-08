DRI arrested 4 passengers for smuggling gold from Dubai

Odisha: Acting on specific intelligence, officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) identified four passengers arriving from Dubai to Bhubaneshwar at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 6, 2024.



Questioning of the passengers upon arrival revealed that all four of them had attempted to smuggle gold in paste form, by concealing them in their rectum.

Investigation resulted in recovery of a total of 12 capsules containing gold in paste form, from the four passengers. Heat treatment of the contraband resulted in compound separation and gold weighing 3.77 kg, valued at Rs. 2.79 crore was recovered.

The recovered gold has been seized and the four passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.