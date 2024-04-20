Dread gang held for committing series of burglaries, snatchings in Bhongir and Yadadri

Hyderabad: A dread gang that created panic among the residents of Bhongir and Yadadri by committing a series of burglaries and snatchings for the last few weeks was arrested by the Rachakonda police here on Friday night.



The gang was involved in over 15 offences committed in Athmakur, Alair, Mothkur, Yadagirigutta, Bhongir, Motakondur police station limits. The arrested have been identified as Potteti Maria Das alias Dasu, 43, and, Potteti Shanthaiah alias Mutha Shiva, 45, both natives of Palnadu district, Karne Laxmi, 29, Mothkur, Banala Ramesh, 23, of Boduppal.

The police seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs.29.90 lakh, a motorcycle and other equipment like screwdrivers and torch lights used for committing crimes. Explaining the modus operandi, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said the gang used to target the women, who were fast asleep outside or upstairs of their house.

“Since every woman has a nuptial thread around her neck, they chose to steal the nuptial thread only. If any woman happens to have another ornament by chance, they would steal it also as per their feasibility,” he explained. The gang would first choose a house at the end of the village or an isolated one to escape easily after committing an offence. While one of the gang members would steal ornaments, others watch the surroundings. After successfully executing their plan, the gang members would escape on their motorcycle.

The police nabbed the gang at Jeedikal crossroads in Alair on Friday night. The police urged the people to be careful and avoid sleeping outside or upstairs of their house. If anyone notices the movement of a stranger, inform the local police station, the police asked.