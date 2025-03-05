DRDO Conducts Successful High-Altitude Trials of Tejas Life Support System

New Delhi:Defence bio-engineering and electro medical laboratory (DEBEL), the Bengaluru based laboratory of the defence research and development organisation (DRDO) carried out high altitude trials of indigenous on-board oxygen generating systems (OBOGS) based integrated life support system (ILSS) for LCA Tejas aircraft.

The on-board oxygen generating systems based ILSS is an advanced system designed to generate and manage breathable oxygen for aircrew during flight, eliminating the need for traditional liquid oxygen cylinder based systems.

The system with appropriate modifications can also be used in MiG-29K and other series of aircrafts.

ILSS was flown in LCA-PV-3 aircraft and the systems was subjected to stringent conditions as per well- established aero-medical standards in addition to varied flight conditions that includes altitudes of up to 50,000 feet.