Draft RFP for Coal Gasification Projects Shortly: Amrit Lal Meena

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Coal will put the draft request for proposal (RFP) coal and lignite gasification projects in the public forum for stakeholders’ comments and feedback shortly. Based on this, a final RFP will be floated, said coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a roadshow promoting coal and lignite gasification projects in Hyderabad on Friday, he said the Government of India had in January approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promoting coal, lignite gasification projects. The assistance will be through a viability gap funding basis.The coal ministry is holding events in key cities to promote coal gasification projects across the nation. Meena said coal gasification was important in India’s energy transition. Through strategic initiatives and policy frameworks, the coal ministry aims to catalyse investments and technological advancements in coal gasification projects, aligning with India’s vision for a cleaner and energy-efficient future, he said.Highlighting the efforts the Government of India has made to bring in private players which led to an increase in domestic coal production, and a substantial decrease in coal imports from 26 per cent in 2019 to 19 per cent (expected) this year, he urged the stakeholders to invest in technology towards a greener and cleaner future.Earlier, M Nagaraju (additional secretary and nominated authority), Shubham Goel ( vice-president at SBI Capital Markets), PM Prasad (Coal India chairman) spoke on the importance of gasification projects.