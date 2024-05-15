Dr B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulams Announce Counselling Dates for Remaining Seats

Vijayawada: The social welfare department has announced counselling dates for the remaining seats in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulams in Krishna and NTR districts.

B. Sumitra Devi, coordinator of social welfare for both districts, informed that counselling will be held on May 16 and 17 for admissions to the intermediate level for the academic year 2024-25.

Students have already been allotted seats based on their exam marks and merit list ranking.

May 16th: Counselling for boys will be held at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam School and College (Boys) in Krishna Rao Palem. May 17th: Counselling for girls will be conducted at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam School and College (Girls) in Kuntamukkala.

Merit list students from the Joint Krishna district are advised to register for counselling by sending their details via mobile phone. Boys can register by sending a message to 9704550059. Girls can register by sending a message to 9704550060. Counselling will commence at 10:00 AM on both days. Students are required to report by 9:00 AM for the counselling session.