DPI, Al Convergence Is Next Frontier of Inclusive Development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the convergence of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) marks the "next frontier of inclusive development," asserting that India's experience offers practical lessons for the Global South.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, PM Modi emphasised that India's digital transformation was built on replicable principles that prioritised public good and inclusion over proprietary interests.

"India's Digital Public Infrastructure journey offers crucial and practical lessons for the Global South. The convergence of DPI and Al is the next frontier of inclusive development. Our success with Aadhaar, UPI and other digital public goods was not accidental. It stemmed from a few replicable principles," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister elaborated that India built its digital architecture as a public good. "First, we built digital infrastructure as a public good, not a proprietary platform. This open and interoperable architecture allowed innovation to flourish on top of a common base layer. Second, we designed for scale and inclusion from day one. Our systems work for 1.4 billion people, irrespective of their socio-economic status, literacy level, region or language," he said.

Highlighting the potential of Al layered over DPI, PM Modi said governance can become significantly more responsive and efficient.