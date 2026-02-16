DoT Strengthens Telecom Security, Cyber Fraud Prevention and Disaster Alert Systems in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reaffirmed its commitment to citizen-centric telecom governance, enhancing digital security, cyber fraud prevention and disaster preparedness through key initiatives such as Sanchar Saathi, Sanchar Mitra and the Integrated Public Alert System.

The Odisha Licensed Service Area (LSA), one of DoT’s 22 regional units, plays a crucial role in ensuring telecom licence compliance, network security and service quality, while supporting secure and reliable telecom services across the state. It also monitors emerging technologies, subscriber verification, EMF norms and telecom-related cyber fraud, besides improving connectivity in rural and remote areas.

Highlighting the importance of consumer protection, M. Murali Krishna, Deputy Director General (DGT), Odisha LSA, said, “Initiatives like Sanchar Saathi are empowering citizens to safeguard themselves against telecom fraud and misuse of mobile connections. Our focus is to build a secure and trusted telecom ecosystem where consumers have access to preventive tools, reporting mechanisms and timely support.”

The Sanchar Saathi platform enables users to block lost or stolen phones, verify mobile connections issued in their name, check handset authenticity and report suspicious communications, thereby helping curb cyber-enabled financial fraud and identity theft.

DoT has also implemented a Common Alert Protocol-based Integrated Public Alert System to disseminate geo-targeted emergency warnings during disasters such as cyclones and floods, ensuring last-mile connectivity and timely evacuation alerts.

Dr Manoj Patel, Additional Director General, Odisha LSA, said, “Telecommunications infrastructure is critical for disaster response and national security. Our systems ensure uninterrupted connectivity during emergencies while strengthening cyber resilience and public safety.”

Meanwhile, under the PM-WANI scheme, DoT is expanding public Wi-Fi access through local entrepreneurs, with 3,041 Wi-Fi hotspots already operational in Odisha as of January 2026, improving affordable broadband access and digital inclusion.

Officials said these initiatives collectively aim to strengthen digital trust, enhance citizen safety and support India’s vision of a secure and digitally empowered society.



