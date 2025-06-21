DoT Directs ISPs To Adopt .IN Domains And Sync ICT Systems With National Time Servers

NEW DELHI: The department of telecom (DoT) under the ministry of communication has asked all internet service providers for adoption of .in domains for critical and essential services and synchronise information and communications technology or ICT systems clocks with the network time protocol (NTP) servers of network interface controller (NIC) or national physical laboratory (NPL).

ICT refers to the convergence of communication technologies and computing, enabling the transmission, storage, and management of information. Also, ICT plays a vital role in areas like telecommunications, broadcasting, and managing intelligent building systems.

“Reference is invited towards the adoption of .IN domain and it is hereby advised that all websites and web-related services for critical and essential services being carried out at your end may be carried out on .IN domain. In this regard, .IN domain policy can be accessed at http:/www.registry.in/policies,” the DoT said in a statement.

“Further reference is also invited towards the fact that legal metrology under the department of consumer affairs has released the draft legal metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rule, which are currently at consultation stage. It is hereby advised and sensitised that the draft rules gone through and necessary pre-emptive action(s) and readiness be initiated please,” the DoT said.

The DoT, however, plays a crucial role in regulating and licensing Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The DoT also ensures compliance with regulations, collects revenue, and oversees the overall telecommunications landscape, including Internet services. The ISPs need to obtain licenses from DoT to operate legally and provide Internet services.