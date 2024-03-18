Don’t Use Renovated Paigah Palace, Social Activists Tell Govt

Hyderabad: The ongoing debate over the fate of the iconic Paigah Palace in Hyderabad has reignited after the Telangana government decided to use the premises as the office of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) offices. Concerned citizens and social activists have opposed the decision as they believe such an act would deprive required attention to preserve the heritage building.

The Paigah Palace, a notified heritage building constructed by Vicar-ul-Umra, a nobleman belonging to the Nizam era, holds immense historical significance. However, its transition from housing the highly-secured office of the US Consulate General to becoming the headquarters of the HMDA has raised questions about its preservation for future generations.

The municipal administration department on March 12 issued orders for the immediate relocation of several government offices to Paigah Palace, citing convenience due to its central location. However, concerns linger regarding the potential neglect of the palace's heritage aspects once occupied by government entities.

The decision to repurpose the palace, which was previously considered as a potential site for the Chief Minister's Office, has sparked concerns among locals regarding the preservation and maintenance of this cherished heritage structure. Laxmikant P, an entrepreneur and concerned citizen, expressed apprehension, saying, "Preserving the Paigah Palace for cultural events not only respects its historical value but also fosters a sense of community ownership and appreciation."

Srikhande Umesh, an IT professional and social activist, voiced concerns about the potential impact of government occupancy on the palace's preservation. "Government offices may not prioritise the same level of care and attention as cultural institutions or private entities dedicated to preservation," he said, adding that thoughtful decision-making is the need of the hour to determine its future use.

Dr Mohammed Safiullah, honourary managing trustee of Deccan Heritage Trust, emphasised the need for strict guidelines to ensure the preservation of the palace's architectural integrity. "Many government offices operating from old Nizam-era structures have been altered without considering heritage aspects," he cautioned, calling for measures to safeguard the palace's heritage value.

Amidst the debate surrounding its future, proposals for alternative approaches have been gaining traction including transforming the palace into a cultural hub for hosting events, exhibitions, and heritage tours. "Such an approach helps celebrate its legacy while encouraging community engagement and economic activity in the area," said S. Christina Oddi, a heritage enthusiast.