Don’t Turn Assam Into Nepal: CM Himanta’s Video Message to People

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a video message on social media has appealed to the people of the state“not to make Assam Nepal in the name of Zubeen” amid a rising mass outcry demanding stern action in connection with its cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise in Singapore on September 19.



Mr Garg’s death has triggered mass mourning in Assam along with outcry over his untimely death. This outcry has largely been directed towards Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sharma. Asking people not to spread rumours in the Zubeen Garg case, the chief minister appealed against using people's grief to circulate misinformation and unfounded claims about the Assamese singer's demise. He assured that the government would ensure that justice is served.



Highlighting Assam’s cultural legacy that “our identity is shaped by historical figures like Lachit Barphukan and Bhupen Hazarika, the chief minister asserted that he was ready to make sacrifices to maintain stability in the state.



“If we cannot get justice for Zubeen, then people should not vote for us in 2026. For now, the public is urged to remain patient and trust the investigating agencies,” said Mr Sarma in his video appeal.



While assuring justice for the Assamese Singer, the state's chief minister warned that these rumours are meant to unsettle people and emphasised that the government wants to work for Mr Zubeen with dedication. He also asserted that if he fails, then people have the right to punish him.



He further noted that, in the name of Zubeen, we can't allow Assam to be made into Nepal; we will have to make Assam the best state of India.



“I request you all not to try to make Assam like Nepal. If anyone thinks that violence will bring justice to someone, I think that it can't be possible. I want to request the people of Assam, don't take the law in your hands. We have issued look-out notices against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, and now they can't flee to any foreign country. We are attempting to obtain the post-mortem report from Singapore, and the report from Guwahati Medical College & Hospital has already been completed. We have sent the viscera sample to Delhi Central Forensic Science Laboratory so that we can determine whether anyone gave poison to his (Zubeen Garg) body. We freeze all bank accounts, PAN card, and credit card of Shyamkanu Mahanta. If Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma will not come to Assam on October 6 then the Assam police will try its best to bring both to Assam," the Assam chief minister said.