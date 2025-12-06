Indigo Fiasco: Sonu Sood Roots For Airport Ground Staff

Sonu Sood began by sharing the public's pain, stating that his family was traveling and had to wait for almost 4.5 to 5 hours to board. It was also mentioned that many people missed important occasions such as weddings and important business meetings due to the significant disruptions. He first validated the emotions of the stranded passengers: "I know frustration happens, there is sorrow, and you release your anger."

However, his main appeal in this video was to ask people not to behave in the manner that some passengers showed toward the ground crew. Sood said he was shocked to see how people were yelling and fighting with the airport staff. He asked viewers to put themselves in their shoes and pointed out that the employees are pretty helpless and do not have a say in decision-making; they have to deliver whatever message they get from above. Sood underlined the fact that this service industry staff, the in-flight and ground crew, are the ones who always ensure our safety and take care of us, seeing travelers off with a smile.

Sonu Sood summed up by saying it is the system's problem and not the fault of the staff that is getting these delays. He appealed to all passengers to act like responsible citizens by urging them to keep calm, control their anger, and show respect, as these staff members also keep away from their homes and discharge their duties. He asked people to meet them with the same smile and respect that they give us.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an intern at Deccan Chronicle