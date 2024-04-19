Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Etala Rajendar on Thursday asked Opposition parties not to insult the construction of the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya by stating that it was a symbol of the great Indian culture, heritage and faith for crores of Hindus.

Taking part in an interaction with ex-servicemen at Sikh Village in Secunderabad, Rajendar said that foreign invaders had targeted all symbols associated with culture and heritage of a country. “Women of a nation also fall victims when a war takes place or an invader attacks a nation,” he said.

“Lakhs of people died for the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya in the last 500 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead by constructing a grand temple in Lord Rama's birth place in a short period of time. It is very unfortunate on the part of Congress to insult such a noble deed,” he said.

Stating that it is foolish to think that the Congress with its current strength would get 300 Lok Sabha seats to come into power, Rajendar said only the BJP could build infrastructure, bring industries and Metro Rail to the Cantonment and other areas of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting.

Claiming that he had direct access to Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh and could resolve the grievances of ex-servicemen, Rajendar said BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao never took the initiative to provide the land sites to poor ex-servicemen.

Stating that the Jammu and Kashmir would emerge as another Switzerland after Modi abrogated Article 370, Rajendar said Modi allowed the soldiers at the border to respond as per the situation warrants to protect the land unlike waiting for nod in earlier Congress governments.

“From the days of importing arms, India has emerged as a powerful nation and indigenously developing the arms under the Make in India programme. The reputation of the country has improved and countries like Ukraine and Russia are looking towards India to stop the war,” he said.

Rajendar was presented with a ‘veterans’ cap’ by ex-servicemen. Defence minister was supposed to attend the meeting nut arrived late. Rajnath Singh was received by the BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman and former BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao.