Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to banks to not serve notices to farmers to recover crop loan arrears as the Congress government has decided to waive crop loans up to Rs.2 lakh after the Lok Sabha election code ends in June. He said the state government will complete the loan waiver in one go before August 15.

He asked farmers not to worry about their crop loans as the state government would cleared them, while addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool.

Replying to Harish Rao’s challenge to Revanth Reddy on whether he will quit the CM post if he fails to waive crop loans by August 15, Revanth Reddy asked the BRS leader if his uncle — BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao — would disband the party if the crop loans are waived by that date.

"Even if the sun were to rise from the west, or if your uncle were to commit suicide at his farmhouse, the Congress government will waive crop loans by August 15,” he said.

Revanth Reddy urged people of the undivided Mahabubnagar district to strengthen his hands by giving a huge majority in both Lok Sabha seats for the Congress in the district since he was the first from the district to head the Congress as TPCC chief and the state as Chief Minister.

"After Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, a leader from Palamuru has now become Chief Minister. From the days of pleading with others to sanction roads and nalas, Kodangal, my constituency, has now risen to the stage of getting development works sanctioned in 119 Assembly constituencies and finalising candidates for any election. People of Mahbubnagar district should not lose this golden and a rare opportunity of leading the state," Revanth said.

He came down heavily on BJP Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna and BRS Nagarkurnool candidate R.S. Praveen Kumar. Revanth Reddy asked Aruna to answer people as to why she failed to get national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. She had opposed the Makthal-Narayanpet lift irrigation project and failed to get support for the Krishna-Vikarabad railway line.