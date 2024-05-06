Don't get scammed! Follow these tips to get the right price on your Uber rides

Hyderabad: Do you often book an Uber for your commute in the city? Do you find the fare is higher than usual? Then you are at the right place, read on to find out how you can save yourself from this emerging 'fake fare scam'.

In the past month we have seen many instances on social media, where Uber users have complained of higher fare for their ride, clarifying on the issues Uber released an advisory.

Uber drivers often use their phone screens to display the bill to passengers, here's the catch, many drivers are using fake screens (altered image) to display the fare. These fake screens look very similar to Uber app interface, making the passengers believe the fraudsters.

Tips to help you stay safe from the scam:

Pay in Advance: The most basic tip would be paying the bill amount right from the Uber app after booking a cab, this way you won't give the chance to the driver to scam you.

Always verify: Don't be hasty and pay up what the driver shows on his screen, rather check your Uber app to verify the bill.

Match credentials: Before giving out your Uber's four digit code to the driver, check if the Vehicle and its registered number matches with the details in the app.

If you suspect a fake fare, report it in the Uber app under its help section, with a screenshot of the driver's bill and what is shown in your phone. You can also report the driver and update his rating.